Six agricultural enterprises under review

[Photo: File]

Food Processors Fiji Limited is among six agriculture-related public enterprises the government is reviewing to see whether they operate efficiently and still need their current level of financial support.

The Standing Committee on Natural Resources tabled a report on Food Processors’ annual reports from 2008 to 2019.

While contributing to the debate today, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka told Parliament that $50,000 was allocated in the 2026/2027 budget for a wider review of state-owned enterprises.

He says the review will look at each company’s performance, operations and long-term sustainability, as well as ways to improve management and reduce reliance on government funding.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says company faced losses and cash-flow difficulties during that period and needed government assistance.

He said such support carries a cost and financial risk for government.

“When a state-owned entity requires government grants, financial support, or other assistance, there is ultimately a cost and a fiscal risk to the government. This is why the government is taking a broader look at the performance of state-owned enterprises. Some of the strengths and weaknesses conveyed to this Honourable House by the Parliamentary Paper No. 69, which is now before us to debate, will be taken into consideration as the government continues to look at the performances of our state-owned enterprises.”

However, Rabuka acknowledged that Food Processors has improved its financial performance more recently and said that progress must be sustained.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica highlighted steps already taken by the company, including a five-year strategic plan, upgraded IT systems and work to clear its financial reporting backlog.

He also pointed to facility improvements, ISO 9001 certification and plans involving solar energy.

Kamikamica acknowledged the potential for strategic partnerships with private companies to help Food Processors expand.