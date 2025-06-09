NFP defends record as coalition partner

[Photo: File]

National Federation Party Leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has defended the party’s record in government, saying its position as a minority partner in the coalition meant it could not influence every decision made by government.

Speaking at the NFP Convention in Suva last week, Prof Prasad acknowledged concerns raised by some supporters regarding decisions taken by coalition partners.

The NFP leader says compromise and shared responsibility are fundamental aspects of coalition governments and that expecting perfection is unrealistic.

“Naturally so when your in a coalition, and as I’ve said we were a minority coalition party and we don’t necessarily get to influence everything that happens in the government.”

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Prof Prasad says the NFP has nevertheless played a significant role in the coalition government’s achievements over the past three and a half years, particularly in economic management.

“As I’ve said we don’t believe that perfection is the way to look at everything and our continued shared responsibility despite some of the concerns that our people have of us being in government not being able to influence everything thats not how coalition governments operate.”

Meanwhile, NFP President Parmod Chand told party members that the party remains committed to serving the country and building on the legacy of its former leaders.

“NFP has great plans for this nation, we have been a great party our previous leaders have done a wonderful job in this party and for the nation and we trust and hope that the people who are here in the party will continue that.”

NFP leaders told supporters they were satisfied with the party’s overall contribution to government, describing its performance over the past term as very satisfactory, if not above average.