U2 mark 50 years together with concert at school where it all began

[Source: Reuters]

U2 marked 50 years as a band on Friday by returning to the school where they started playing together as teenagers and delighted current students ​with a concert featuring hits such as ‘With Or Without You’, ‘One’ and ‘Beautiful Day’.

The ‌22-time Grammy-Award-winning band formed in September 1976 after Larry Mullen Jr. pinned a handwritten note reading “Drummer Seeks Musicians To Form Band” on the notice board at Mount Temple Comprehensive School in north Dublin.

Mullen, Bono, ​The Edge and Adam Clayton on Friday sought to replicate one of their early ​shows when they played on the roof of the school’s boiler room ⁠in 1978, the start of a journey that would carve their place in rock ​history.

Hundreds of students, some holding hand-drawn posters saying “It’s A Beautiful Day No School”, finished class ​early and packed the school yard, where they screamed throughout the 35-minute set alongside their similarly enthusiastic teachers.

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“Is that the science lab?” said Bono, dressed all in black, as he arrived on stage and pointed ​to a building in the distance where some teachers watched out of windows and ​recorded the scene on their phones.

Fans also gathered to listen outside the school gates after word of ‌the secret ⁠show spread.

After arriving on stage as Alice Cooper’s ‘School’s Out’ blared from the speakers, the band launched into a seven-song set that spanned ‘I Will Follow’ and ‘Out Of Control’ from their 1980 debut ‘Boy’ to ‘Vertigo’, a UK No. 1 single 24 years later.

Around 30 students from a local ​music education programme joined ​on violins, viola ⁠and harps for the rendition of ‘One’.

U2, whose most renowned albums include ‘The Joshua Tree’ and ‘Achtung Baby’, announced this week the release of their 16th ​album ‘Carnaval De Luz’ on November 13.

The album, their first in nine ​years, will ⁠feature a duet between Bono and the late Dolly Parton in what the band said was the country singer’s last vocal performance. Friday’s set also included a live airing of new ⁠single ‘Silencio’.