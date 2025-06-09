Defence questions document authenticity

[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

The defence in the case against former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad is challenging the authenticity of a letter produced as evidence.

The issue will be examined in a voir dire hearing at the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.

FICAC Manager Legal Joseph Work told the court the Commission has the original document and is ready to call its witness.

However, after examining the original, the defence questioned why it did not carry the Fijian Elections Office seal, which appeared on the certified copy provided to the defence yesterday.

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The defence also questioned why it was not told earlier that the document disclosed to it was not the original.

FICAC says it relied on certified true copies because document custodians do not always release original documents.

The defence has also questioned the authenticity of the certified copy, saying it did not contain a disclaimer stating it was a certified true copy.

FICAC is expected to call its investigating officer to address the questions over the document, while the prosecution has been ordered to provide its statements this afternoon.

Professor Prasad faces charges under the Political Parties Act over the alleged failure to declare his directorship in Platinum Hotels and Resorts in his 2015 statutory declaration.