US East Coast storm leaves thousands without power, disrupts flights

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

A strong nor’easter hitting the US East Coast from Washington, D.C. to Maine this ​weekend forced airlines to cancel over 400 flights and ‌knocked out power to more than 100,000 homes and businesses at one point on Saturday.

More than 88,000 homes and businesses remained ​without power in New Jersey, Connecticut, New York and ​Pennsylvania as of 1:07 p.m. ET (1707 GMT) on ⁠Saturday, according to power outage tracker PowerOutage.com. That is ​down from more than 119,000 customers earlier in the day.

Connecticut, ​New Jersey and New York each had more than 25,000 utility customers without power shortly after 1 p.m. ET, including about 13,300 customers of ​PSEG Long Island, which said the storm has downed ​trees, branches and wires. The company said it has already restored ‌power ⁠to more than 34,600 customers affected by the storm since Friday morning.

Around 425 flights involving US airports have been canceled and 1,338 flights delayed so far on Saturday, according ​to flight tracker ​FlightAware.

The US ⁠National Weather Service said the strong nor’easter will bring coastal flooding, rip currents, strong wind ​gusts, and heavy rain to the Mid-Atlantic ​and New ⁠England regions through Monday.

The governors of New York and New Jersey on Friday declared states of emergency in counties ⁠expected to ​see the worst of the ​storm, including New York City. Connecticut’s governor activated the state’s Emergency Operations Center.