Armani showcases new collection blending tradition and evolution

source: Reuters

Giorgio Armani presented a womenswear collection on Sunday that combined its trademark tailoring with shimmering fabrics, ​as the Italian luxury group navigates a transition period ‌a year after the death of its founder.

Titled “Evolution”, the new collection by Silvana Armani – the late designer’s niece – featured a palette ​of ivory, black and gold and showcased eighties-inspired sharp-shoulder ​jackets with knee-length trousers, bold geometries and body-skimming ⁠evening gowns.

“Style is a way of being, rather than ​an immutable code: the ability to change while remaining true ​to oneself,” the group said in notes to accompany its runway show at Teatro Armani, one of the group’s headquarters buildings in ​Milan.

Noting that “identity can evolve”, it added that the butterflies featured ​on brooches and necklaces symbolised metamorphosis.

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Speaking to reporters after the show, Silvana ‌Armani ⁠reaffirmed she was committed to continuity with the brand’s aesthetic while allowing room for an “evolution”, pointing to the introduction of cotton as an example of change.

The Italian fashion house ​is entering ​a pivotal period as ⁠the clock starts ticking on plans to sell an initial 15% stake to outside ​investors.