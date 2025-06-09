New push to protect RSE workers

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji is strengthening its participation in New Zealand’s Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme under a revised agreement approved by Cabinet.

The revised 2026 Inter-Agency Operational Understanding will improve the recruitment and preparation of Fijian workers before they leave for New Zealand.

It will also strengthen worker welfare, compliance monitoring, information sharing and support for workers returning to Fiji.

More than 5,000 Fijians have participated in the RSE Scheme since Fiji joined the programme.

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This included 853 workers last year.

The arrangement will also receive $780,000 over three years through New Zealand’s Strengthening Pacific Labour Mobility Programme.

The funding will support Fiji’s labour mobility systems, institutional capacity and worker support services.

It will particularly target workers from rural and maritime communities.