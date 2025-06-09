The mother behind the Fijian NRL superstar

NRL star, Mark Nawaqanitawase's mother, Fiona Tovehi. [Photo: BOSE VAVATAGA]

Sydney Roosters star Mark Nawaqanitawase has been making headlines with his spectacular tries, impressive power and blistering speed.

FBC News met up with Nawaqenitawase’s mum as she shares her son’s story.

From buying football boots one pair at a time to watching her son prepare for an NRL grand final, Fiona Tovehi says the journey has been filled with sacrifice, prayer and pride.

Tovehi says Mark has loved sport since childhood, and the family always did what they could to support his dreams.

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She remembers when money was tight, and she had to buy football boots for her children one at a time.

“I couldn’t buy the children all in one go; I would have to tell them each paycheck, then I’d buy, you know, their footy boots. So, and the children were always very good, like, never demanding on that, but yeah, that I’d have to say, I would have to space it out with the purchases”

Mark’s talent emerged early, when he was selected to play first XV rugby for his school while still in Year 10.

Tovehi says she initially opposed his move to the Roosters and Rugby league, knowing the toughness of the game, but eventually gave him her blessing.

She says she still prays before, during and after every game.

Tovehi, who works as a Fiji Airways station manager in Sydney, is currently in Fiji for work but will cut short her stay to return home and watch Mark play in the Grand Final.

“I’ve cut the trip short. I was here for two weeks; I was working for this week and extending for a week’s holiday, but the earliest I can get back is on Friday morning. I can’t miss it”

The 2026 NRL Grand Final will see the Sydney Roosters face the Newcastle Knights at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Sunday, with Roosters winger Mark Nawaqanitawase set to play in his first NRL grand final.