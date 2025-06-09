Double for Nawaqanitawase in preliminary final

Fijian winger Mark Nawaqanitawase played a huge role last night in helping the Sydney Roosters book a spot in the NRL grand final after beating the Dolphins 36-20 in their preliminary final.

The 26-year-old scored two tries for the side, first less than 20 minutes into the first half, running about 90 metes after an interception.

He then scored his second in the 57th minute.

The Roosters will now wait for the result from the second preliminary final, where the Panthers take on the Knights at 6pm.