Pakistan's Sana Bahadar breaks barriers in squash

source: Reuters

Inside the glass walls of a squash court, Sana Bahadar lets her racquet do the talking. Outside, the 20-year-old Pakistani communicates through a combination of sign language and lip reading.

Deaf and non-verbal ​since birth, as are her two younger brothers, Sana struggled to communicate until squash gave her ‌a powerful medium of self-expression.

A round-of-32 defeat at the hands of Iran’s Najmeh Boushehrizadeh cut short her Asian Games debut but simply competing at the Aichi-Nagoya Games marks a monumental achievement.

“She’s a role model not just for kids who can’t hear or speak,” her ​father Sher Bahadar, who runs a printing business in Peshawar, told Reuters as Sana scrolled on her ​phone beside him at the Kinjo Futo Arena.

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“In our family circles, she’s seen as an ⁠example of where talent and commitment can take you.”

That journey has demanded heavy sacrifices.

Bahadar sold two of his printing ​machines this year to fund Sana’s overseas trips. With the demands of accompanying her abroad, his business has dropped ​by 60% — a reality he acknowledged with a wry smile.

“I have no regrets though. Because of her, I get to travel and meet so many great athletes. We are absolutely proud of her,” he said.