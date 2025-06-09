Cyclone action framework extended

[File Photo]

Cabinet has approved a revised anticipatory action framework for tropical cyclones, extending its pilot phase by two years to 2028.

The framework is designed to trigger early, forecast-based action before disasters strike, reducing impacts on vulnerable communities and easing pressure on humanitarian response systems.

It expands coverage to include rainfall-driven flooding and other hazards, while strengthening coordination from divisional to district level and improving community awareness, financing and delivery arrangements.

Key activation triggers include forecast sustained winds of at least 64 knots in areas with populations of 5,000 or more, and 190 millimetres of national average rainfall over 48 hours.

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The framework also provides targeted assistance, including voucher support for pregnant women and early-warning and cash assistance in the Eastern Division.

The extended pilot will be supported by external financing, including funding secured through the Central Emergency Response Fund by UNOCHA, with implementation through existing NDRMO and partner structures.