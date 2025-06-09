Taveuni Rugby focused on next challenge

[Photo: TAVEUNI RUGBY UNION/ FACEBOOK]

Taveuni Rugby forward Inoke Ravuiwasa says the side will quickly turn its attention to Round 10 as it looks to build on its hard work in recent weeks.

Ravuiwasa praised his teammates for their commitment and determination, saying their effort over the weekend showed the character within the squad.

With several important matches still ahead, he believes there is plenty for the side to improve on as it enters another crucial phase of the competition.

“I’d like to thank the boys for always putting it all out there, playing their heart out until the final minutes. I’m so thankful to the boys for working hard, and we saw that come to fruition over the weekend. We have a few more big games lined up – we have room for improvement. We will go back to the drawing board now before meeting the two big teams on our schedule.”

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Taveuni will now shift its focus to Round 10, where it faces Suva this Saturday.

With the competition reaching an important stage, Ravuiwasa says the team will use the week to regroup, address areas that need improvement and prepare for another demanding battle.

Taveuni will host Suva at the Wairiki School grounds this Saturday.

They will meet at 3pm.

In other matches, Tailevu hosts Malolo, Lautoka will meet Navosa, Nadroga will face Rewa, and Kadavu is set to go against Ba.

Nadi is up against Naitasiri, and you can watch this match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports at 3pm.

Overseas fans can watch the LIVE action on VITI+ for $ 20 FJD.