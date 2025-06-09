USP student develops AI reef monitor

A University of the South Pacific student is turning underwater technology into a tool that could help scientists track the health of Fiji’s coral reefs.

Master’s student Krishal Kumar is developing an underwater remotely operated vehicle equipped with artificial intelligence to capture and analyse images of coral reefs.

Kumar presented his research today at the IEEE Fiji Mini Symposium 2026 at USP’s Laucala Campus in Suva.

The project uses a Fifish V6 Expert underwater vehicle, which can operate at depths of up to 200 metres.

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Equipped with a camera and connected to a controller through a tether, the vehicle allows researchers to capture underwater footage in real time.

Kumar says the technology could help identify changes in coral health, including the effects of coral bleaching.

Coral bleaching occurs when unusually warm ocean temperatures cause corals to expel the microscopic algae that provide them with much of their energy.

Prolonged bleaching can weaken coral and leave reefs more vulnerable to disease and death.

The research comes as coral reefs across the Pacific face increasing pressure from rising ocean temperatures and other environmental stresses.

NOAA reports that between January 2023 and September 2025, bleaching-level heat stress affected about 84 percent of the world’s coral reef area, with mass bleaching recorded in at least 83 countries and territories.

Kumar says the loss of coral could have wider consequences for marine life and coastal communities.

The project also incorporates machine learning, with the aim of helping researchers analyse underwater images and detect changes in coral conditions more efficiently.

Kumar says the technology could eventually be applied beyond coral monitoring, including underwater mapping and wider marine environmental research.

The project was among several research and innovation initiatives showcased at the IEEE Fiji Mini Symposium, bringing together students, academics and industry representatives.

Kumar says the project demonstrates how emerging technology can be applied to environmental challenges and help improve understanding of Pacific marine ecosystems.