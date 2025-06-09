Key players may miss FMF IDC opener

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Some key players are expected to miss the first one or two games of the FMF Inter District Championship in Suva next week.

This is due to their bookings from the recent Battle of the Giants in Ba.

Players who copped red cards and may miss the first few IDC pool games are Rewa’s Sitiveni Rakai and Iowane Matanisiga from Labasa, Iliesa Nayasi and Nabil Begg.

Rakai copped a red card against Ba in the BOG final, while Matanisiga and Nayasi had a booking in the final pool match against Navua.

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Begg was booked by the referee in the BOG semifinal against Suva.

The FMF IDC kicks off next Tuesday in Suva.