source: Reuters

The Russian defence ministry said on Sunday its ​forces had carried out overnight drone ‌strikes on logistics centres, port and transport infrastructure, as well as communications centres and vessels that ​Moscow said were linked to the ​Ukrainian military.

The ministry said the strikes hit ⁠a data centre in Kyiv, logistic hubs ​in the Kyiv and Odesa regions, two ​drone storages in Mykolaiv, the headquarters of a naval base as well as of the State Border ​Guard Service of Ukraine and military stores ​in Kiliya port. A cargo ship carrying military and ‌dual-use ⁠goods to the port of Odesa was also struck, it said.

The ministry said later on Sunday that it had carried out ​another series ​of strikes ⁠during the day hitting two data centres in Kyiv, a logistic ​hub in Odesa, as well as ​another ⁠cargo vessel headed for Odesa.

Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest mobile ⁠service ​provider, told local media on Sunday ​its head office had been struck but there were ​no casualties.