Iran army says forces ready for any renewed US attacks

source: Reuters

Iran’s armed forces are prepared for any ​renewed U.S. attacks, state media quoted ‌army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia saying on Sunday, after US President Donald Trump said he rejected an ​Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait ​of Hormuz and end fighting.

Akraminia said Iran’s ⁠armed forces were fully prepared for ​confrontation and warned that the US would ​suffer greater damage if it launched another attack on his country.

Separately, Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami said ​the war was at a critical ​and decisive stage, adding that Tehran would not ‌accept ⁠a situation in which it was unable to trade while foreign powers used the region’s strategic waterways.

“If Iran cannot trade, if ​Iran cannot ​live, ⁠no one will be able to trade or live. The Strait ​of Hormuz is the strait ​of ⁠our dignity and honour, and it will not be allowed for the country’s enemies ⁠to ​use this major logistical chokepoint ​while the Iranian people are deprived.”