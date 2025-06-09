New harvester for farmers

[Photo: Supplied]

Cane farmers in Naleba and Bucaisau now have their own mechanical harvester, giving them quicker access to machinery when their crop is ready for harvest.

The harvester was bought by the 12 members of Bucaisau Farmers’ Cooperatives Limited, with support from the government, the Fiji Development Bank and the farmers themselves.

Cooperative member Navindra Jas said the group was first formed in 2017 as the Naleba Cane Farmers Cooperative Limited but remained inactive for several years.

It was revived last year with support from the Department of Cooperatives and renamed Bucaisau Farmers’ Cooperatives Limited.

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Jas says the aim was to own harvesting machinery collectively, reduce reliance on outside contractors and make the harvester available to other farmers in the Naleba and Bucaisau areas.

The project was supported through a 100-thousand-dollar grant from the Cooperative Development Fund and loan financing from the Fiji Development Bank.

Members also contributed 10-thousand dollars towards the purchase of the harvester and strengthening the cooperative.

Speaking at the handover event, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica says the achievement shows what farmers can achieve by working together.

Kamikamica says cooperatives allow farmers to pool their resources and invest in equipment that may be beyond the reach of individual growers.

He adds that government ‘s support also includes strengthening cooperative boards, improving financial management and helping cooperatives build the discipline needed to remain sustainable.

The new harvester is expected to improve access to harvesting services and support cane farmers in the Naleba and Bucaisau sectors.