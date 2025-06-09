China training offers new lessons in development

[Photo: Supplied]

A recent leadership programme in China has given Fijian public servants new perspectives on planning, governance and development.

Fiji Bureau of Statistics representative Isikeli Senibulu shared his reflections in Suva after taking part in the 10th Cohort of the China Executive Leadership Academy Pudong Select Training Programme.

The programme brought together 23 Fijian representatives from the public service, NGOs and political parties.

Senibulu says one of his key takeaways was the importance of turning policy into practical results.

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“Good policy is only the beginning. Effective implementation, monitoring, and adaptation are equally important. I was also struck by the scale at which China approaches development challenges and the importance placed on aligning national objectives with local implementation.”

He says the experience also highlighted opportunities for Fiji to learn from China’s advances in technology, digitalisation and innovation.

Senibulu says the lessons cannot simply be copied, but should be considered in the context of Fiji’s own needs.

“Effective development requires vision and long-term planning. Secondly, planning must be supported by strong implementation, capable institutions, and people who are committed to developing results. In simple terms, planning, policies, and passion.”

The training was designed to strengthen leadership, knowledge exchange and professional links between Fiji and China.