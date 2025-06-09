EFL eyes farming under solar panels

[File Photo]

The use of land for solar farms is coming under scrutiny, with calls for it to serve more than one purpose.

Energy Fiji Limited is exploring options that could allow crops or livestock to be kept beneath raised solar panels.

EFL CEO Fatiaki Gibson said the company was already exploring agro-PV technology in Ovalau. The solar panels are raised higher from the ground, allowing farming or livestock activities to continue underneath.

“The designs we intend to put into the solar farms basically it’ll be in the panel area because it covers such a vast area.”

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The issue was raised by Committee Member Premila Kumar, who says EFL needs to consider multiple uses for land rather than using it only for energy generation.

Gibson explained that agro-PV is more expensive because of the raised foundations and structure. He says the added cost could eventually be reflected in the feed-in tariff paid to EFL.

Most independent power producers, according to Gibson are currently proposing conventional ground-mounted solar farms. He says EFL will consider agro-PV as another option.

The discussion also covered the risk of cyclones damaging solar farms and battery storage facilities.

Gibson states that solar farm designs will be built to withstand Category Five cyclones. He says battery systems will be housed in container-type structures, while the panels will be designed to withstand harsh weather conditions.

He adds that EFL is also requiring Tier One manufacturers and international standards for equipment used in its solar developments.

The team appeared before the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs to present its 2025 Annual Report.