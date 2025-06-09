Dry conditions raise power rationing risk

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji could face power rationing if prolonged dry conditions push hydro generation to critical levels.

Infrastructure Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says Monasavu Dam remains above its safe operating level, but El Niño conditions could bring below-average rainfall through the end of this year and into early 2027.

Ro Filipe says Energy Fiji Limited is conserving water at its hydro dams and increasing thermal generation to protect electricity supply.

“As of 28 September 2026, the water level at Monasavu Dam stands at 732.20 metres. This is 17.2 metres above the safe operating level and 12.8 metres below the dam spill level.”

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EFL currently has 295.07 megawatts of available power.

However, Ro Filipe says continued falls in water levels could force the country to ration electricity, with essential services such as hospitals prioritised.

“As the water level falls, we will need to go into power rationing as we move forward, prioritising certain areas or industries, for example, hospitals and other essential services.”

The Government is also investing in renewable energy to reduce Fiji’s reliance on hydropower and fossil fuels.

It says a $2 billion Renewable Energy and Transition Investment Program aims to increase renewable generation to 60 percent by 2029 and 90 percent by 2035.