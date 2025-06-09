Marvel saves its BIGGEST twist for theatres

[Source: Reuters]

The much-awaited Avengers Endgame: Encore finally released today and has opened amid tremendous excitement across the country.

The 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame has returned to cinemas with additional footage that directly sets the stage for Avengers: Doomsday, the next mega chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Bollywood Hungama attended an early-morning show of the superhero saga at an IMAX theatre in South Mumbai on the day of its release, Friday, September 25.

In this article, we reveal what’s new in Avengers Endgame: Encore and, most importantly, what happens in its much-talked-about new ending and credit scenes. WARNING: Major spoilers ahead!

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Before the film begins, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, aka Tony Stark/Iron Man and Steve Rogers/Captain America, respectively, appear in a special video greeting for the audience.

The two stars appreciate moviegoers for returning to watch Avengers: Endgame on the big screen and conclude with the heartwarming line, “We love you 3000! Sit back, relax and enjoy Avengers: Endgame.” The simple gesture was enough to charge up the packed auditorium.

Someone in the sold-out audience shouted, “Avengers!”, prompting around 20-30 moviegoers to immediately respond with a thunderous, “Assemble!”

Most fans in the theatre had obviously seen Avengers: Endgame several times over the last seven years. Yet, they watched the three-hour-long film in rapt attention, occasionally breaking into hoots and applause at the memorable moments.

As expected, the auditorium erupted during the pre-climax when the fallen superheroes returned and Captain America finally uttered the iconic words, “Avengers… Assemble.”

For a few moments, it genuinely felt as if we, too, had time travelled along with the superheroes and landed back in April 2019!