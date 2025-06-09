[Photo: Supplied]

More than 8,600 rural households across Fiji continue to rely on high-risk water sources, raising concerns over exposure to water-borne diseases.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Mosese Bulitavu says the Government is expanding water purification and sanitation assistance to vulnerable communities, while also strengthening resilience to drought and climate challenges.

“Approximately 8,611 households rely on high-risk water sources. These water sources are considered to be high risk due to the exposure, lack of treatment and potential to cause water-borne diseases including diarrhoea.”

Under the High-Risk Water and Sanitation Programme, the Ministry provides water purification buckets, ecological purification systems and other treatment systems, as well as supporting the construction of flush toilets.

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In the 2025–2026 financial year, 37 projects were delivered, benefiting about 1,105 households or close to 5,000 people.

Bulitavu says the Government is also ready to work with communities seeking assistance to develop local water systems.