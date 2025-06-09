Tailevu remain focused on Skipper Cup goal

[Photo: FILE]

Tailevu captain Emori Logavatu says the side’s focus remains firmly on their Skipper Cup title ambitions after a strong outing against Suva in round 10 of the competition over the weekend.

Tailevu trailed 15-10 at halftime but returned with greater intent to secure the win and keep their campaign on track.

Logavatu says the team’s halftime message was simple, with the players urged to correct the mistakes they made in the opening 40 minutes.

“I told the boys that we need to work hard on whatever mistakes we did in the first half, we need to work on them in the second half.”

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The captain also credited Suva for putting up a strong challenge, while thanking Tailevu’s supporters for their backing throughout the season.

The team’s motivation, he says, comes from their families and their faith.

“Our main focus throughout this season is winning the Skipper Cup and Farebrother trophy. But we’ll take the competition step-by-step and we’ll keep the team in the final each game.”

With the quarter-finals approaching, Tailevu will now turn their attention to the next stage of the competition, but Logavatu insists they will continue to take their campaign one match at a time.

They will host Malolo and the Nakelo District School grounds this Saturday at 3pm.