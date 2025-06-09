Man found not guilty of clubhouse fire

[Photo: File]

The Suva High Court has found arson accused Nigel Yogesh Singh not guilty of causing a fire at a clubhouse.

Justice Dane Tuiqereqere found that the prosecution failed to prove Singh deliberately caused the fire.

One of the prosecution’s witnesses, a firefighter who investigated the fire, found the likely point of origin was near Singh’s bed, where flammable materials were found.

The investigation also found a mosquito coil near the area where the fire had originated.

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The court also heard evidence that there was no animosity between Singh and the clubhouse staff.

Witnesses said they would provide Singh with food and clothes.

Singh has been acquitted of the arson charge.