FMF IDC carries anti-drug message

The 86th FMF Inter District Championship will carry a strong anti-drug message when the tournament kicks off next week.

The championship will be held under the theme “Choose Football, Say No To Drugs.”

Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf said football could play an important role in creating awareness among young people.

“We want to see football being played in a drug-free environment. We want to use football to talk to our young people about the dangers of drugs and encourage them to make the right choices. We also want to support the Government in its fight against drugs.”

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The tournament will be officially opened by the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Fiji, His Excellency Zhou Jian.

The anti-drug message will be promoted throughout the tournament, with the IDC bringing together players, officials, supporters and communities from across the country.