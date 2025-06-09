School farm supports student meals

[Photo: MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE/ FACEBOOK]

Ratu Kadavulevu School students are benefiting from a successful harvest of fresh vegetables from their school farm.

The harvest follows work by the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry’s Land Resources, Planning and Development Division (LRPD) and the Crop Extension Division in July 2026 to prepare the land and improve drainage.

The Ministry’s officers also provided the school with farm advisory services and technical guidance to help build a productive crop-farming foundation.

A total of 115.05 kilograms of pumpkin, Chinese cabbage and bele were harvested, which the school plans to utilise and contribute to the students’ meals.

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The farm serves as a practical learning space for Vocational and Form 3 and 4 students, who are involved in farm activities and the planting and nursery of vegetable seeds, strengthening their practical agricultural skills.

This successful harvest is an example of how proper land preparation, technical knowledge, and student participation can contribute to food security, practical learning, and healthier meals within schools.

The school Farm Manager acknowledged the Ministry’s contribution to the school crop farm and the benefits it has brought to the students and school community.