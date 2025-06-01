Yasawa Netball officially launched

A long-awaited dream came true for the Yasawa community with the official launch of the Yasawa Netball Association at Ratu Meli Memorial School in Nacula, Yasawa yesterday.

The event was led by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, who praised the community’s efforts and encouraged young people to embrace the opportunity.

He reminded them that sport can be more than just recreation, it can become a career and a source of income.

Article continues after advertisement

The establishment of the association was made possible after a request from traditional leader Momo na Tui Drola, Ratu Manasa Naikasowalu, who lobbied the Fiji Sports Council to promote netball as the main sport during the third leg of the Grassroots Fiji 7s tournament instead of volleyball.

Ratu Manasa urged the community, especially young women, to take ownership of the new association.

The launch represents a major step forward for sports development in the outer islands, giving girls and young women in Yasawa a new platform to play, grow, and represent their district.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.