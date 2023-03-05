Moneta’s last-minute try upsets Fiji

Waisea Nacuqu.
The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side has bowed out of the Vancouver 7s after a nail-biting 14-19 loss to Argentina earlier this afternoon.
Argentina’s Marcos Moneta scored after the full-time hooter as both teams tied at 14-all.
Jerry Tuwai and Manueli Maisamoa scored the two tries for Fiji while Matias Osadczuk scored a try before Moneta went in for the double.
Fiji will now head for the fifth place semi-final match.
