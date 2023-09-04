Women’s table tennis duo bag win

[Source: Fiji Table Tennis Association/ Facebook]
The Fiji women’s Table Tennis team is on course at the 2023 ITTF-Oceania Olympic Team and Mixed Doubles Qualification in Townsville Stadium, Australia.
The team consisting of Carolyn Li and Grace Yee bagged a 3-1 win over Tahiti.
They later drew 2-all against New Caledonia.
[Source: Fiji Table Tennis Association/ Facebook]
In the men’s team Group 1, Fiji went down to Australia 5-0.
Team Fiji consists of Vicky Wu, Joshua Yee and Philip Wing.
The competition ends on Saturday.
