Women’s table tennis duo bag win

The Fiji women’s Table Tennis team is on course at the 2023 ITTF-Oceania Olympic Team and Mixed Doubles Qualification in Townsville Stadium, Australia.

The team consisting of Carolyn Li and Grace Yee bagged a 3-1 win over Tahiti.

They later drew 2-all against New Caledonia.

In the men’s team Group 1, Fiji went down to Australia 5-0.

Team Fiji consists of Vicky Wu, Joshua Yee and Philip Wing.

The competition ends on Saturday.