Whippy encourages leadership training

Basketball Fiji President Olive Whippy is encouraging other sporting bodies to invest in leadership development initiatives to empower the next generation of players.

This comes as the week-long International Basketball Federation Youth Leaders Program takes place in Suva, bringing together 20 young participants from 11 Pacific nations.

The initiative aims to strengthen the leadership, communication, and community engagement skills of these players.

Article continues after advertisement

“As long as they take away their learnings and go and put it into action when they go back. And we will be monitoring them on this leadership program on what they put back in their communities.”

She adds that these programs are only useful if participants take away lessons and put them into practice.

She believes that the future of sporting organizations will be in good hands if these types of programs are held regularly.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.