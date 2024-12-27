Rainibogi impresses coach

Weightlifting Fiji coach Henry Elder has nothing but praise for the sensational Taniela Rainibogi.

He highlights that while his team comprises a group of exceptionally talented young men and women, each with their own unique qualities, Rainibogi has quickly risen to the top.

Elder says they are gearing up for another special year in 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

“For the lifters, they were able to come to the World Championships in Bahrain where Taniela Rainibogi competed and we were very very excited about his performance and his world ranking after that was number 16 and that’s the first for any male lifters in Fiji.”

Though they didn’t make it to this year’s Paris Olympics, coach Henry Elder believes his team has what it takes to compete on the world’s biggest sporting stage.

Taniela Rainibogi has already made history, achieving what no other Fijian lifter has by climbing the ranks and setting a new standard for Fijian weightlifting.

It’s also been a challenging year but nothing has stopped them from achieving greatness in the sport.