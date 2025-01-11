Pillay carries life-lessons from bodybuilding

bodybuilder Jordan Pillay (right)

For local bodybuilder Jordan Pillay, the lessons he’s learned in the gym while preparing for various tournaments over the years have also been valuable in his everyday life.

For Pillay, bodybuilding promotes values such as discipline and self-control, two important virtues which has helped him become the man he is today.

Pillay will be leaving for Las Vegas in the United States of America later tonight, where he will be preparing to compete at a bodybuilding tournament called the Samson Show in March.

“Every day my family pushes me to be the best version of myself as I get small challenges along the way. Also I can imply that in the gym, I learn so much lessons in the gym that I imply in life and that gets me going and pushing me every day.”

Pillay will also be the first Fijian ever to compete at the prestigious event.

He will be travelling to LA with his family, where all his expenses will be sponsored by Shop N Save.

The Samson Show will be held at the Nicholas Horn Performing Arts Theater on March 29th.

Pillay and his family will fly out to LA at 10pm tonight.