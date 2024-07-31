Elder to name national side

Fiji Weightlifting head coach Henry Elder says he will be naming his national side for the Commonwealth Championships later next month.

This was after their current extended side undergoes trials, which will be held at the Rakuba Gym in Suva on August 24.

Elder adds that he is happy with how the preparation and training have been going along for the side, looking at the results his lifters have been producing over the past few weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

“The trials, we had to unfortunately postpone this one here, so the next trials are on the 24th of next month. The athletes are doing really, really well, I’m happy with the environment, it’s a very energetic and lively environment, as you can see from today. This is pretty much the same thing that happens every training session. So we’re very happy and excited with what they’re doing, and we’re looking forward to the next competition.”

Meanwhile, the two-week tournament will be held at the Vodafone Arena on August 24.