Village boys out to prove themselves

Village Boys Captain Seru Logayau

No regrets – that’s how Village Boys captain Seru Logayau describes their decision to break away from the Dominion Brothers last year.

The Under-21 halfback says the move has been a game-changer, giving players in his grade more time on the field rather than just training without the opportunity to showcase their talent.

The side is currently competiting in the 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s and has consistently made its mark, either winning or reaching the finals in every tournament they’ve competed in.

Captain Seru Logayau says its eyes on the prize for the village boys who are out to prove themselves at Fiji’s biggest 7s tournament.

“I want to thank the boys, they have great talent, when we go out there we usually work together to achieve the game but we are here today to achieve our goals of claiming the U21 title which we will make sure to claim the cup for this year.”

The Somosomo Taveuni lad knows he is on the right path to achieving his dream of playing in the Top 14 competition in France one day.

He is grateful to be part of this tournament and believes is one step closer to fulfilling his dream.

The 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will continue at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow and conclude on Saturday.

