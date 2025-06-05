Turmoil means for the Tasmanian Devils AFL team

[ Source: ABC News ]

Tasmania’s AFL licence hangs by the barest of threads, following a day of mass upheaval in the state parliament.

A no-confidence motion against Premier Jeremy Rockliff, moved by the Labor opposition and supported by a majority of the house, was being debated into Wednesday evening.

The outcome is likely to result in the ousting of Mr Rockliff as premier, potentially sending Tasmanians back to the polls, a little over a year since the last election.

That potential election throws the Macquarie Point stadium, and plans for the Tasmanian Devils, into chaos.

At a press conference on Wednesday morning, Devils general manager of marketing, corporate affairs and social impact, Kath McCann, broke down in tears when discussing the possibility of the team falling over before formally starting.

“The goings on of the last 24 hours are really serious for the club. This is an unprecedented level of uncertainty for the club,” she said.

