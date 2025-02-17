Tottenham supporters protest

More than 1,000 Tottenham supporters attended a protest against the club’s ownership and chairman Daniel Levy before Sunday’s match against Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

There were chants of “Levy out” and “Enic out” as fans brought flags and banners to the protest, which included a march to the stadium, and was organised by a smaller Spurs fan group called Change for Tottenham.

Banners – which have also been seen in home and away sections of recent Spurs games – read “Time for change” and “24 years, 16 managers, one trophy”.

One of the organisers, Jay Coughlin, told BBC Sport: “I think all of the fans are done with how the club is being run. We want to be winning on the field. There are positives off the field, but we deserve better on it.

“These managers have not been backed sufficiently and there is a track record with this ownership.