Top guns through to schools rugby zone final

The under 18 finalists for the different Deans Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Zones have been confirmed following the semifinals today.

Ratu Kadavulevu School will play Queen Victoria School in the Eastern Zone final.

RKS thrashed Tailevu North College 45-18 and QVS beat Lelean Memorial School 24-13 in a tight contest.

Cuvu College and Natabua High School will battle for the Western Zone title next week.

Natabua managed to overcome a spirited Ra High School outfit 14-10 and Cuvu beat Ratu Navula College 23-16.

It will be a Marist Brothers High School and Suva Grammar School final in the Southern Zone.

Hosts Suva Grammar scored a last minute try in Nasese to beat last year’s Vodafone Deans losing finalist Nasinu Secondary School 18-16.

Nasinu will play Nabua Secondary School in the third place play off.

Nabua went down to Marist at Thompson Park in Navua.

