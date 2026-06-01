Timely support for Nabua U18 side

Members of Nabua's U18 side with Serevi during his visit to the school today

Nabua Secondary School was buzzing with excitement this morning as the “King of 7s” paid a special visit and donated sporting equipment to the school’s under-18 boys side.

Nabua U18 head coach Inoke Loaloa says Serevi’s donation was a timely one, as the lack of equipment is one of the biggest challenges they face.

Coach Inoke Loaloa says having one of the greatest 7s players ever, come visit their team will be something his players will always remember.

Despite facing numerous challenges ahead of the Dean’s Trophy, the players continue to show strong enthusiasm and dedication.

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“Especially with the Deans Trophy start this weekend and the lack of equipment we have, this donate is just in time. The boys were very excited to have Serevi here with us, it’s really good for them.”

The Vodafone Deans Trophy zone competition gets underway this weekend.