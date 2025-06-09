Solar power boosts Kadavu healthcare

[Photo: FILE]

Reliable electricity is now improving healthcare services for the Gasele community in Kadavu, with the local nursing station powered by a new solar energy system.

The upgrade, completed earlier this month by the Core Energy team, provides a dependable electricity supply to support essential medical services at the facility.

The new system will strengthen vaccine storage by maintaining the required cold chain while also supporting frontline healthcare workers in delivering patient care.

The project is part of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services’ ongoing efforts to improve access to reliable and equitable healthcare in Fiji’s rural and maritime communities.

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The Ministry says consistent access to electricity remains a challenge in some remote areas, and the installation is another step towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

It has also acknowledged the support of Core Energy, development partners and the Gasele community for their collaboration in delivering the project.

The Ministry says partnerships like these are critical in improving healthcare outcomes and ensuring rural Fijians have access to better medical services.