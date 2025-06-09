Boat brings new hope to Saliadrau

[Photo: Supplied]

Children of Saliadrau Village in Namosi will now have a safer and more reliable way to get to school following the handover of a new boat under the Government’s Seafaring Entrepreneurial Assistance Programme.

The boat was handed over by Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Mitieli Cama and will help students cross waterways safely, especially when river conditions become challenging.

Beyond education, the new transport service is expected to improve opportunities for families, with women farmers set to benefit from easier access to markets.

The boat will provide a safer option for transporting farm produce to Navua Market, helping farmers reach customers and support their livelihoods.

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Meanwhile, work on the Saliadrau Crossing is continuing, with completion expected by October, which will further strengthen access and connectivity for the community.