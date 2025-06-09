Fiji Airways reviews in-flight catering

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Airways says changes to its in-flight catering are part of wider measures to improve efficiency and manage rising operational costs.

The airline was responding to recent comments from passengers about its in-flight offerings.

The airline says the global aviation industry is facing its most significant fuel crisis in 50 years.

Chief Customer Officer Akuila Batiweti says the airline has introduced several initiatives, including reducing fuel use, adjusting catering costs, and transitioning parts of its road fleet to electric and hybrid vehicles.

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Other measures include reducing executive and crew per diems, reviewing the Resort Check-In model, and delaying non-urgent capital spending.

He says the catering changes have helped the airline maintain its full network during challenging industry conditions.

He adds that this comes as some airlines reduce capacity and ground aircraft due to cost pressures.

Batiweti highlights that Fiji Airways will review its food and beverage offering in the future.

The airline aims to provide an in-flight experience that matches or exceeds competitor standards once the fuel crisis eases.