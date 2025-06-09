Government reviews maritime shipping system

[Photo: FILE]

The government is reviewing Fiji’s maritime shipping system to improve services to island communities.

Minister for Public Works and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says one option being considered is turning Government Shipping Services into a state-owned enterprise.

The review follows recent shortages of essential supplies in Taveuni and other outer island communities.

The review is also evaluating the role of private operators to prevent monopolies across maritime routes.

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“We are also looking at the option of government shipping services being a government state-owned enterprise moving into the future. So all those options are being assessed now so that the control of the maritime sector is not held by just one or two operators.”

Ro Filipe adds that the government is working to expand its fleet, with support from the Japanese Government.

Meanwhile, Opposition MP Jone Usamate stresses that during supply shortages, the government must step in swiftly to protect island residents.

“If companies are not providing services to rural areas, the government should step in to ensure people are not left to suffer. This issue was experienced in Taveuni, where some cargo was withheld by certain companies. There needs to be a clear policy in place to address such situations in the future.”

Ultimately, the overhaul aims to deliver more reliable, consistent shipping services across Fiji’s outer islands.