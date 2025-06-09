Ba, Rewa record convincing EPL wins

[Source: Fiji Football/ Facebook]

Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba FC secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Prithvi Navua FC in Round 14 of the Extra Premier League at the Fiji Football Academy’s Govind Park.

After a tightly contested opening half, the Men in Black found the breakthrough in the second spell to claim all three points and strengthen their position in the league standings.

At the HFC Bank Stadium, Tailevu Naitasiri FC also recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Tagimoucia Nadi FC.

Meanwhile, Stratum Rewa FC produced the biggest result of the round, thrashing Coastal Rental Cars/MMM Brothers Nadroga FC 6-0.

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The Delta Tigers were in dominant form from start to finish, keeping up the pressure on the teams above them with an emphatic victory.

The results add further intrigue to the race for the Extra Premier League title as teams battle for valuable points heading into the final rounds of the competition.