Vanua quarterfinals live on FBC Sports and VITI+

[Source:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The 2026 Vodafone Vanua Championship quarterfinals at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva will air live and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on Wednesday.

Overseas fans can watch all four quarterfinals as well on VITI+ for $30FJD.

The first quarterfinal between Tavua and Cakaudrove kicks off at 11am.

Macuata and Vatukoula meet in the second quarterfinal at pm.

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In the third quarterfinal, Ovalau faces Ra at 3pm while Northland takes on Namosi at 5pm.

Meanwhile, the Ranadi quarterfinals start at 9am between Yasawa and Taveuni at Buckhurst Park followed by the Northland and Navosa game.

At 12:40pm Cakaudrove meets Tavua with Northern Bulls facing Serua at 2:30pm in the last quarterfinal.

All the under-20s quarterfinals are going to be played at Buckhurst Park 2 with Northland and Ovalau first up at 9am.

Namosi then faces Coastland before Macuata battles Vatukoula and Tavua is going to meet Cakaudrove in the last match.