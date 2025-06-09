CWM future model still under review

[File Photo]

The Colonial War Memorial Hospital is not being considered for a public-private partnership arrangement similar to the Health Care Fiji PPP between Aspen Medical and the government.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Luisa Cikamatana says there are currently no plans for such a model at CWM Hospital.

Responding to FBC News questions, she said the government would continue to assess the outcomes of its partnership with Aspen Medical before considering whether similar arrangements could work for other hospitals.

She said the experience from the existing PPP would provide valuable lessons on how such partnerships can support healthcare delivery, improve operations and address the needs of health facilities where appropriate.

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“At the moment, no, but those are the things that we learn from what we have at present with ASPEN, whether some other hospitals may want to go into a similar arrangement.”

Dr Cikamatana said while a PPP model is not being considered for CWM Hospital at this stage, lessons from the Aspen Medical partnership could help guide future decisions on healthcare delivery models.