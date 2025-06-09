Suva eyes home advantage against Tailevu Naitasiri

[Photo: FILE]

Global Care Suva FC will be looking to build on its strong showing against Labasa last week, when they host Tailevu Naitasiri FC in the opening match of Sunday’s Extra Premier League Round 15 double-header at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The Capital City side heads into the encounter on the back of an impressive 2-2 draw with title contenders Labasa and currently sits sixth on the standings with 17 points.

A victory would strengthen Suva’s push up the ladder and potentially bring the side closer to the competition’s top four as the race for playoff positions intensifies.

Tailevu Naitasiri, meanwhile, arrives full of confidence after recording its first win of the season, defeating Nadi FC 1-0 in the previous round.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite remaining at the bottom of the table on seven points, the side will be hoping that breakthrough result can spark a late-season resurgence.

With both teams coming off encouraging performances, Sunday’s clash shapes up as an important contest for two sides chasing momentum in the second half of the campaign.

The match kicks off at 1pm and will be followed by the Round 15 encounter between Navua FC and Labasa FC at 3pm.