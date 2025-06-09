Legal process delays Corrections, DPP appointments

[Photo: File]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the appointment process for the new Commissioner of Corrections and Director of Public Prosecutions will depend on both the selection process and ongoing legal matters.

Responding to questions on when the appointments are expected to be announced, Rabuka said the positions have already been advertised, but there are legal issues that must also be addressed.

He said the redress application filed by the former Corrections Commissioner, Dr Jalesi Nakarawa, will need to follow its own legal process, alongside the selection of new appointments.

FBC News understands that former DPP, Christopher Pryde’s term came to an end in March this year, following which his post was also advertised.

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Rabuka says that whichever process is completed first will determine the next steps, but any complaint lodged by the former Commissioner will still need to be dealt with through the appropriate legal channels.

No timeline has been provided for when the appointments will be finalized.