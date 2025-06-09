Valelevu ground development plan on hold

[Photo: File]

The Nasinu Town council is still in talks with the Government regarding the establishment of the Valelevu grounds.

Chief Executive Felix Magnus says the valelevu grounds is one of the developments they are currently working on in the build up to achieving City status by 2030.

“We’re still negotiating with government on the Valelevu grounds. And if government gives us the go-ahead to develop the Valelevu grounds, we will develop Valelevu Grounds.”

Magnus says development partners are ready to come on board with the project.

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He says that the Government has requested the town council to hold off on the development due to plans for the new hospital.

Magnus adds that the council respects the decision, saying it is in the best interests of the people of Fiji.