Farmer relief measures under consideration

[File Photo]

The government is considering additional relief measures for sugarcane farmers following consultations held by the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Sugar in the Western Division.

Member of Parliament Professor Biman Prasad says submissions from farmers and industry stakeholders are now before the committee and will help shape future decisions for the sector.

He says the government will maintain the minimum guaranteed cane price of 85 dollars per tonne, while also considering further assistance as part of the stakeholders’ recommendations.

Prof Prasad says consultations in Rakiraki, Ba, Lautoka and Sigatoka were well attended and allowed farmers to raise their concerns directly with the committee.

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“We have said that the minimum guarantee of 85 dollars will remain, and on top of that, the government is considering further support as part of the submission made by the stakeholders to the Select Committee.”

Prof Prasad also says the government has provided the highest cane payments in the industry’s history over the past three years.

He adds that while immediate support remains important, the sugar industry also needs a long-term strategy to improve productivity and ensure its sustainability.

He urged farmers to continue harvesting, saying the government remains committed to providing further assistance to support the industry.

Prof Prasad adds that stakeholders have already submitted their recommendations, while the committee will travel to Labasa after the Budget session to hear from farmers in the North.