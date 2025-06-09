Waratahs walking the talk ahead of Super W final

Chasing three titles on the trot, Desiree Miller hopes the 'Tahs can get it done in the Pacific. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

An honesty session has helped right the NSW Waratahs’ flagging season, giving them belief they can claim a third-straight Super W title with a win over Fijian Drua.

The Waratahs will travel to Fiji for Saturday’s grand final clash at Four R Stadium in Ba – the first time a Super W decider has been played in the island nation.

The Drua won back-to-back titles in 2022-23 and will start favourites after finishing the regular season as minor premiers.

Long the dominant team, the NSW outfit had their 37-game winning streak against Australian sides snapped when they fell to the Western Force and then followed that with a loss to the Queensland Reds.

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Winger Desiree Miller said the NSW players called a meeting to address their shock slump, and they were able to bounce back in the semi-finals, downing the Force by 10 points in Perth to give them a chance of winning a seventh title.

“It’s tough to lose one game, let alone two in a row so we had a bit of a player-led meeting, and just a safe space to kind of open up and talk about how we’re feeling as a team and what we individually think is missing, no right or wrong answers, things like that,” said Miller, who was sporting a cut over a black eye from friendly fire.

“We really came together as a group and built into the semi-final really nicely, and particularly that first half just felt a little bit like the old us again and we really connected and were really happy with it.”

“But we didn’t play our ‘final’ last week and I think that’s putting us in a really nice position for this week.”

Desiree Miller.

NSW coach Mike Ruthven has recalled star fullback Caitlyn Halse to the starting side in one of four changes, with Miller shifting back to her preferred wing.

“She’s lethal, silky hands and she’s got really great vision and game IQ,” Miller said of 19-year-old old Halse.

“Her, Stewie (Maya Stewart) and I, we’ve been playing and training together for a few years now and we’ve got a really good connection built”.

“I think we’re going to come together really nicely, and with a few more girls back from injury and the connection we’ve built over the last few weeks I think is going to be a really good payout for us.”